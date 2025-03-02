Nano Market Cap Hits $157.60 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Nano has a market cap of $157.60 million and $1.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89,932.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00140043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.40 or 0.00368497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.00254311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00022366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00039918 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

