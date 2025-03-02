NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Up 261.4% in February

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 261.4% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NagaCorp Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS NGCRF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. NagaCorp has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

NagaCorp Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of rooms and suites, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets and clubs, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces.

