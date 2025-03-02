Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock worth $219,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

