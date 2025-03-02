Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RB Global worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RB Global by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

RB Global Trading Up 1.9 %

RBA opened at $102.33 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

