Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $837,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,591.64. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

