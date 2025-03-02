Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,484.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,500.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,336.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,217.19.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,442.61.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

