Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.41 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $285.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

