Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.27 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,474,238,000 after purchasing an additional 999,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,799,196,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,171,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,261,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,293,000 after acquiring an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price objective (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.31.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $362.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
