Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $79.79.
Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SYBT
Stock Yards Bancorp Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stock Yards Bancorp
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.