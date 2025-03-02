Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

