MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 3.6 %
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).
