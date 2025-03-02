MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Head-To-Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MTN Group and Bonterra Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $12.00 billion 0.96 $221.79 million N/A N/A Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.40 $33.29 million $0.53 4.79

MTN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bonterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bonterra Energy pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy 10.03% 5.11% 2.78%

Risk & Volatility

MTN Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats MTN Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also provides network as a service, including subsea cables that offers international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also offers digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services comprising manage networks, unified and cloud communication, security as a service, and Internet of Things; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

