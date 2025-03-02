Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

MSI opened at $441.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

