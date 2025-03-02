Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Price

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

PRU stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.