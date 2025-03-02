Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $431,100,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,980.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,576,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after buying an additional 4,428,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,580,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,916,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

