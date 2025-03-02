Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 2.2% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,502,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,177,000 after buying an additional 2,867,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 105.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,823,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 263,188 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.06.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

