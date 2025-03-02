Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,720,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £604.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.85.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.