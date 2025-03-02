Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,720,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £604.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

