Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of MNST opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.