Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.