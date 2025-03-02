Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.69. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.