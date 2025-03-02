Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $76.64 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $76,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 718,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,068,000 after buying an additional 62,101 shares during the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
