Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 601,739 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 194.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,739 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,939,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,163 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

