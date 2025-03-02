Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,354 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after buying an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,435,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,380,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total value of $252,200.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,881,919.86. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,445,461 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

