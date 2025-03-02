Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 65,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 343,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Mobilicom Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobilicom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mobilicom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobilicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mobilicom by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 624,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 416,247 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

