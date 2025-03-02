Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,947,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $301.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.26 and its 200-day moving average is $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

