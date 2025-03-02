Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $243.94.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

