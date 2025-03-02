Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

