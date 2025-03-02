Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 1.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $449.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,494,863. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

