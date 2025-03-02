Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 16,255.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Entegris by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,238 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

