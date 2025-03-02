MMA Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,503 shares of company stock worth $15,906,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.