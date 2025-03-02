MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

