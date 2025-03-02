MMA Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.