MMA Asset Management LLC Has $641,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
