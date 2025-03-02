MMA Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,235,000. PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,733,000.

BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

