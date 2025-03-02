MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 99,959 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after buying an additional 1,526,942 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,806,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,858 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

