Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 6,874 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS opened at $106.95 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

In other Celestica news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

