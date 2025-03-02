Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,118 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRH Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.
CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
