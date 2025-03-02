Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,189,000 after acquiring an additional 352,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

