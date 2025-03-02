Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 47 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in EMCOR Group by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 122,716 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in EMCOR Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $408.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.89 and a 52 week high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

