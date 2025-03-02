Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $299,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of PNOV opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

