Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $6.59 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

