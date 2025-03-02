Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

