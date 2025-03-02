Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $386.57 and last traded at $390.85. 6,646,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 22,247,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

Microsoft Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.68 and its 200-day moving average is $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.87, for a total value of $1,077,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,852 shares in the company, valued at $23,203,211.24. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,340. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,035,987,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,675,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

