Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,146,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.