Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,869 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $89.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

