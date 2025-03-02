Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $274.23 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

