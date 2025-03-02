Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,409,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $2,339,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,011,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,163,000 after buying an additional 489,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

