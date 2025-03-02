Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

