Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 327 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,435,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, February 14th. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

