Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,131 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.